Brahma Chellaney, a prominent Indian author and geostrategic expert, noted that the cryptocurrency deal between Pakistan and a firm linked to President Donald Trump is yielding substantial gains, raising questions about the President's decision to exclude Pakistan from the visa ban announced on Wednesday.

What Happened: Chellaney, through a series of posts on X on Thursday, highlighted the impact of Pakistan’s crypto deal with a firm linked to Trump. He stated that Trump’s actions during a recent military standoff between Pakistan and India seemed to favor Pakistan.

Chellaney noted that Trump’s intervention during the military standoff, which he said was due to the threat of economic sanctions, appeared to portray Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as yielding to pressure. Trump’s actions, according to Chellaney, effectively bailed out Pakistan.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The Indian strategist also noted that Trump exempting $396 million in security assistance to Pakistan from his broader foreign-aid freeze in late February suggested preferential treatment toward the country.

Notably, the funds were earmarked toward a program that oversees Pakistan's U.S.-supplied F-16 fighter jets to ensure they are used for counterterrorism purposes and not against India.

Additionally, in another post, Chellaney questioned why Pakistan was conspicuously left out of Trump's twin executive orders that banned citizens from 12 nations and restricted travel from seven others.

Why It Matters: Brahma Chellaney’s criticism of Trump stems from the report that World Liberty Financial, linked to President Trump and family, signed a deal with Pakistan’s Crypto Council, which is barely a month old. The Trump-family-backed crypto firm was previously called out on ethical grounds and conflict of interest with Trump’s Presidential powers.

The Trump administration’s actions towards Pakistan are significant in light of its visa ban and aid freeze on 12 nations, which excluded Pakistan. This move has raised questions about the U.S.’s approach to countries known for backing global terrorists.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve inspired by Trump’s moves in the U.S. The recent developments and Chellaney’s observations add to the ongoing discussion about the implications of Pakistan’s crypto deal and Trump’s approach to the region.

Image via Shutterstock

