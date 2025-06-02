Chuck Schumer Says If 'TACO Trump' Is Already Folding On Iran The American People Need To Know: 'One Day, He Sounds Tough, The Next Day He's Backing Off'

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tore into Donald Trump’s alleged “side deal” with Iran on Monday and demanded that the president make public any such agreements with Tehran.

What Happened: Schumer took to X to criticise Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

He said, “If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it.” TACO refers to a Wall Street trade premised on the idea that the president always backs away from his earlier aggressive stances. It’s an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Schumer said Trump was “all over the lot” when it came to negotiating with Iran, in a video he attached to his post. “One day, he sounds tough, the next day he’s backing off.” The Senate minority leader said that it’s become public that Rubio and Witkoff are negotiating a “secret side deal” with Iran.

“They’re gonna sound tough in public and then and then have a side deal that lets Iran get away with everything? That’s outrageous,” said Schumer. He then went on to demand that such a deal be put before the American people and the Congress.

The United States has reportedly put forward a nuclear proposal to Iran, permitting limited low-level uranium enrichment within the country. This move marks a departure from previous public statements by U.S. officials advocating for zero enrichment.

The proposal, reported by Axios, was delivered by Witkoff. It includes preliminary ideas for the upcoming round of nuclear talks. The plan suggests that Iran dismantle key nuclear infrastructure and cease new centrifuge research. Additionally, it proposes a regional enrichment consortium, limiting Iran’s domestic capabilities to civilian purposes.

This proposal has raised concerns among U.S. allies, particularly Israel and Republican senators, who have consistently advocated for zero enrichment and the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program. Axios reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing for a stringent deal and cautioned against actions that might jeopardize negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump took to social media to deny that the administration would allow Iran to enrich Uranium.

Screenshot from President Donald Trump’s Truth Social Account

Why It Matters: In April 2025, Iran signaled its willingness to engage in high-level nuclear discussions with the U.S., while warning against Trump’s aggressive theatrics.

The latest proposal comes after a series of diplomatic gestures and tensions between the U.S. and Iran. In May 2025, Trump extended an olive branch to Iran, expressing hope for improved relations in the Middle East. This was part of a broader strategy to be perceived as a global peacemaker.

Trump had earlier reinstated his “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign on Iran, aiming to increase economic and political pressure on Tehran. This dual approach of pressure and diplomacy has characterized the U.S.-Iran relations under Trump’s administration.

Photo Courtesy: Bumble Dee On Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal