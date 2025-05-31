Elon Musk Sports Black Eye in Oval Office: 'I Was Just Horsing Around With Little X and I Said, Go Ahead, Punch Me in the Face'

During a recent meeting with President Donald Trump, Elon Musk was spotted with a black eye, which Musk said was the result of a playful incident with his son.

Musk’s visible bruise, noticed while he was standing next to Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.

According to a post on X, when asked about the injury, Musk explained, “I was just horsing around with Little X and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.'”

Little X, officially named X Æ A-Xii, is Musk’s eldest child with singer Grimes.

The child has often been seen with Musk during his tenure in office. Musk also humorously referred to a recent viral video involving France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also Read: Grimes’ Mother Accuses Musk Of Withholding Children Amid Custody Battle: ‘Please Elon, I Beg You’

In the meeting, President Trump lauded Musk’s contributions to the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk, who has been serving as a special government employee, was presented with a large key inside a wooden box as a token of appreciation.

Friday marked Musk’s last official day in this role, after which he plans to refocus on Tesla.

Musk’s tenure as a special government employee has been marked by significant contributions to the Department of Government Efficiency.

His playful interaction with his son, leading to the black eye, showcases his personal side amidst his professional commitments.

His departure from the government role indicates his intent to refocus on Tesla’s operations, which could signal upcoming developments for the electric vehicle giant.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s Father Open to More Children Despite Age: ‘I Wouldn’t Think Twice About Having Another Child’

Image: Shutterstock/cristiano barni