President Donald Trump said that he has no knowledge of Elon Musk engaging in drug use during the 2024 election cycle, brushing off a media report alleging Musk’s drug consumption while on the campaign trail.

According to a recent piece by The New York Times, the billionaire entrepreneur reportedly consumed drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms during the campaign season, possibly while working with Trump.

The publication also noted uncertainty around whether these substances were used while Musk was involved with the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump, speaking to journalists on May 30 after an event in Pennsylvania, dismissed the allegations, praising Musk and stating, “I’m not troubled by anything with Elon,” USA Today reports.

Musk, who heads Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, and also owns social media platform X, was present at an Oval Office event the same day.

When pressed by a reporter about the drug claims, he deflected the question and criticized the Times’ previous reporting, particularly its coverage of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, the report adds.

In a social media post in X on May 31, Musk mocked the alleged claims made about his drug use.

“I’m in meetings with dozens to hundreds of people every day and am photographed constantly. If this bs from NYT were true, it would have been EXTREMELY obvious,” Musk wrote.

The tech mogul acknowledged in March 2024 that he takes prescription ketamine for depression.

His past conduct also includes a much-publicized incident in 2018 where he smoked marijuana during a podcast interview, which raised concerns among board members and shareholders.

The White House has not issued any formal statement on the matter. No additional evidence has been presented to substantiate the claims of drug use during government work.

Musk continues to be a polarizing figure, not only because of his business ventures but also due to his political engagements and public statements. His increasing visibility in Washington has only intensified scrutiny around his personal habits.

Image: Shutterstock/Joshua Sukoff