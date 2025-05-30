'Disturbed' By Trump's Actions, Intelligence Employee Tried To Share State Secrets With Foreign Government To Support 'Values the US...Stood For:' Report

"Disturbed" by the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration, a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee attempted to forward classified U.S. information to a foreign government, according to the Department of Justice.

What Happened: On Thursday, the DOJ shared a Press Release stating that Nathan Villas Laatsch, an IT specialist working for the DIA's Insider Threat Division, reportedly attempted to reach out to a foreign ally intending to share sensitive intelligence.

Court documents show that the FBI intercepted an email in which Laatsch articulated his desire to act against what he viewed as concerning developments in the U.S. political landscape.

"The recent actions of the current administration are extremely disturbing to me," he wrote. "I do not agree or align with the values of this administration and intend to act to support the values that the United States at one time stood for."

"I've given a lot of thought to this before any outreach, and despite the risks, the calculus has not changed," he went on. "I do not see the trajectory of things changing, and do not think it is appropriate or right to do nothing when I am in this position." Laatsch also implied a desire to obtain foreign citizenship, citing the situation in the U.S.

The FBI launched a sting operation by posing as foreign operatives and communicating with Laatsch. He was arrested after handing over classified material at a planned drop-off site on Thursday in northern Virginia.

Why It Matters: Commenting on the case, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X: "This case underscores the persistent risk of insider threats. The FBI remains steadfast in protecting our national security and thanks our law enforcement partners for their critical support."

The FBI's Washington Field Office is leading the investigation, supported by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and with cooperation from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Christina Clark and Mark Murphy from the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Gordon Kromberg from the Eastern District of Virginia.

Laatsch, 28, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock