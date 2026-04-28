Home Depot Partner Wren Kitchens Files For Bankruptcy Leaving Shoppers In Tough Spot

The affected in-store studios represent a small share of Home Depot’s roughly 2,300 U.S. locations, but the situation creates customer-service exposure for HD.

HD is hovering near its annual lows. Track it now here.

How Wren’s Collapse Impacts Home Depot Customers

Home Depot said Wren notified it that U.S. operations had stopped, including the studio closures inside Home Depot stores. The retailer said it did not receive advance warning and is reviewing how customers were affected while directing impacted buyers to seek help.

Connecticut's attorney general and the state Department of Consumer Protection opened investigations as customers described stalled deliveries and difficulty getting answers. The agency advised buyers to send a certified refund request to the store tied to the purchase and to contact the department if no refund arrives.

Home Depot's immediate task is triaging orders that were routed through the now-closed studios.

Why This Bankruptcy Signals Industry Vulnerabilities

Wren told employees on Thursday afternoon that it would exit the U.S. market and concentrate investment in its core U.K. business, which it described as growing at a double-digit rate.

The company stated, "Despite our best efforts sadly we could not reach agreeable terms that would enable us to do that," and said it had "reluctantly taken the decision to appoint a Trustee who will manage our exit from the US market."

For Home Depot, a partner's sudden pullback can add complexity at the point of sale, even if Home Depot is not the bankrupt entity.

The Financial Fallout: Key Details Explored

Court filings for Wren US Holdings Inc. listed assets and liabilities each in a broad $100 million to $500 million range. The first meeting of creditors is scheduled for May 20, and David W. Carickhoff was named interim trustee.

The Washington Times also described a proposed class action complaint alleging a violation of the WARN Act, which generally requires large employers to provide advance notice ahead of mass layoffs. Former employees told local media they received little warning, and some said there was no severance.

HD Price Action: The Home Depot Inc shares were down 1.19% at $328.37 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: damann / Shutterstock