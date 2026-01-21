Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares are up on Wednesday with a session volume of 44.40 million compared to the average volume of 6.26 million.

The stock’s rise comes as the company has secured a $2.050 million AI licensing partnership in Africa, which may enhance its market position while broader markets experienced mixed performance.

Strategic AI Alliance with Valio Technologies

The partnership involves a strategic alliance with Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd, establishing an exclusive AI licensing framework for government and commercial markets across Africa.

This includes a memorandum of understanding with Nelson Mandela University to implement a mental health support initiative, which is particularly timely given the rising mental health challenges among students in the region.

In addition to the financial contribution, the deal grants Brand Engagement Network a 25% common equity ownership in the newly formed entity and a 35% revenue share across various offerings.

Key deal terms also include an exclusive license for government and private-sector markets across Africa and a perpetual term with the right of first refusal on any sale.

This partnership leverages the company’s proprietary technologies to deliver localized AI solutions, addressing growing regulatory requirements in African markets.

BNAI Outperforms with Strong Technical Momentum

The stock is currently trading 163.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 146.9% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strong short-term momentum. Shares have increased 2.81% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 68.76, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not yet overbought. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $10.50

: $10.50 Key Support: N/A

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.00.

BNAI Scores High on Benzinga Edge Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Brand Engagement Network, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 89.44/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Brand Engagement Network’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. The strong momentum score confirms the stock’s upward trend, suggesting that investors may want to capitalize on this momentum while being cautious of potential volatility.

BNAI Price Action: Brand Engagement Network shares were up 57.75% at $9.70 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

