As Uber Chases Convenience, America's Oldest And Newest Grocers Ride Along

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its grocery delivery footprint in the U.S. through new partnerships with a range of popular regional supermarket chains.

The expansion brings on board retailers such as Big Y and King Kullen in the Northeast, Superlo Foods and Lunds & Byerlys in the Midwest, Foxtrot in Texas and Vallarta Supermarkets in California.

These additions underscore Uber Eats’ strategy to strengthen its presence in the grocery delivery space by tapping into trusted regional brands.

Also Read: Robotaxi Roll Out: Tesla, Uber And Waymo Take Diverging Roads To Autonomy

The move supports Uber’s ongoing commitment to make local and specialty grocery products more accessible through its platform, combining national reach with neighborhood familiarity.

Each newly added grocery partner brings unique community value. For example, Big Y supports local producers, King Kullen is noted as America’s first supermarket and Vallarta Supermarkets specializes in Latin American goods.

Foxtrot delivers a modern convenience store experience, while Lunds & Byerlys offers premium groceries.

Superlo Foods, based in Memphis, is recognized for its high-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef, which is cut fresh daily.

Grocers have praised the seamless onboarding experience.

“Uber has been absolutely fantastic to work with,” said James Randall of Superlo Foods. The company noted that Uber’s flexible and adaptive integration approach made it easier for regional partners to join the platform efficiently.

Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber, said the goal is to create unmatched convenience by offering both national chains and regional favorites. “With this latest expansion, we’re deepening our investment in regional grocery partners,” he said.

Uber Eats continues to scale its grocery business to meet increasing consumer demand.

The platform already works with retailers such as Meijer, H Mart, The Fresh Market, Save Mart, and Stew Leonard’s, among others. New additions are now live on the app and available for on-demand delivery, featuring real-time tracking.

Price Action: UBER shares were trading 0.52% lower at $92.81 premarket as of last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock