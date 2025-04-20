April 20, 2025 11:46 AM 1 min read

Hertz Global And Webull Stocks Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Webull Corporation BULL shares escalated 119.05%. The stock debuted on the Nasdaq earlier last week.
  2. Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ shares skyrocketed 99.03% after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management filed an amended 13F showing that the firm purchased 12.71 million shares of the rental car company as of Dec. 31, representing a stake of approximately 4.1%.
  3. Metsera, Inc. MTSR stock is jumping 49.62% after Pfizer, Inc. PFE discontinued the development of danuglipron.
  4. Vista Energy VIST shares surged 35.52% after the company announced it acquired Petronas E&P Argentina through a mixed transaction consisting of $900 million in cash, $300 million in deferred payments, and approximately 7.3 million ADS units.
  5. Certara, Inc. CERT stock upped 34.63% after the company issued a year-over-year increase in its first-quarter revenue guidance and announced a $100 million share repurchase program. Additionally, the company announced it launched a non-animal navigator solution to help drug developers reduce reliance on animal testing.
  6. Sibanye-Stillwater SBSW shares 27.76%, probably amid a rally in the value of the commodity past the price of $3300 and towards an all-time high.
  7. Banco Macro BMA stock increased 27.71%.

Photo by via Shutterstock

