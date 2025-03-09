Bilibili, MARA And ZEEKR Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 3-Mar 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

TG Therapeutics TGTX shares grew 27.75% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM shares jumped 24.26% after it disclosed receiving a proposal from ON Semiconductor Corporation ON for $35.10 per share, with an implied enterprise value of $6.9 billion. Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock escalated 21.63%, probably due to strength in gold and silver. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY stock upped 18.99%, stemming from gains in gold price. Bilibili Inc. BILI stock was up 18.49%. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding ZK stock upped 16.80% amid overall market strength, fueled by reports that President Trump will delay auto tariffs. John Wiley & Sons WLY stock rose 15.77% following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. MARA Holdings MARA shares upped 15.09%, probably after Bitcoin rose back above $90,000.

Image via Shutterstock