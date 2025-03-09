Bilibili, MARA And ZEEKR Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 3-Mar 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Harmony Gold Mining stock upped 18.99% stemming from gains in gold price.
- MARA Holdings sotck gained 15.09% as Bitcoin rises above $90,000.
These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- TG Therapeutics TGTX shares grew 27.75% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM shares jumped 24.26% after it disclosed receiving a proposal from ON Semiconductor Corporation ON for $35.10 per share, with an implied enterprise value of $6.9 billion.
- Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock escalated 21.63%, probably due to strength in gold and silver.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY stock upped 18.99%, stemming from gains in gold price.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI stock was up 18.49%.
- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding ZK stock upped 16.80% amid overall market strength, fueled by reports that President Trump will delay auto tariffs.
- John Wiley & Sons WLY stock rose 15.77% following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- MARA Holdings MARA shares upped 15.09%, probably after Bitcoin rose back above $90,000.
BILIBilibili Inc
$24.108.17%
Edge Rankings
Momentum95.97
Growth82.13
Quality-
Value53.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$15.965.76%
ZKZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd
$31.414.67%
ALGMAllegro Microsystems Inc
$28.04-0.96%
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$11.9710.3%
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$45.403.46%
SBSWSibanye Stillwater Ltd
$3.852.98%
TGTXTG Therapeutics Inc
$38.308.84%
WLYJohn Wiley & Sons Inc
$46.175.65%
