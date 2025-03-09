March 9, 2025 1:19 PM 1 min read

Bilibili, MARA And ZEEKR Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 3-Mar 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. TG Therapeutics TGTX shares grew 27.75% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.
  2. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM shares jumped 24.26% after it disclosed receiving a proposal from ON Semiconductor Corporation ON for $35.10 per share, with an implied enterprise value of $6.9 billion.
  3. Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock escalated 21.63%, probably due to strength in gold and silver.
  4. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY stock upped 18.99%, stemming from gains in gold price.
  5. Bilibili Inc. BILI stock was up 18.49%.
  6. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding ZK stock upped 16.80% amid overall market strength, fueled by reports that President Trump will delay auto tariffs.
  7. John Wiley & Sons WLY stock rose 15.77% following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  8. MARA Holdings MARA shares upped 15.09%, probably after Bitcoin rose back above $90,000.

