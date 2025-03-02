Root And ZoomInfo Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 24-Feb 28): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Bridge Investment surged 32.45% after Apollo Global announced a $1.5B acquisition deal.
- ZoomInfo rose 20.83% after reporting strong Q4 earnings and receiving a price target upgrade.
These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Root, Inc ROOT stock gained 34.89% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results. Wells Fargo raised the price forecast on the stock from $80 to $97.
- Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG shares jumped 32.45% after the company entered a deal to be acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO in an all-stock transaction valued at around $1.5 billion. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Huron Consulting Gr HURN shares rose 23.21% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price forecast on the stock.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW shares increased 21.15% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. ZI stock escalated 20.83% after the company reported 2024 fiscal-year fourth-quarter earnings. Scotiabank analyst Allan Verkhovski maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price forecast from $10.3 to $11.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH stock rose 19.93% after it reported quarterly adjusted EPS and sales above estimates. Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price forecast from $120 to $127.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc ALHC stock gained 19.04% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued an FY25 outlook. Multiple analyst firms raised their respective price forecasts on the stock.
- VSE VSEC stock jumped 18.49% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
Photo via Shutterstock
