WeRide, CRISPR And GeneDx Are Among Top 10 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 10-Feb 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. WeRide Inc. WRD shares rocketed 97.62% after NVIDIA Corporation NVDA disclosed a stake of 1.74 million shares in a 13F filing.
  2. GDS Holdings Limited GDS stock escalated 43.45%, probably after President Trump had reportedly postponed tariffs on packages under $800 from China. Additionally, optimism towards China’s DeepSeek AI model has also lifted stocks recently.
  3. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX shares jumped 42.58% after announcing Merck KGaA MKGAF MKKGY is in advanced discussions to acquire the company.
  4. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX shares increased 40.59%.
  5. Sable Offshore Corp. SOC stock upped 39.09%.
  6. GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS shares rose 28.23%  after the company announced UltraRapid Whole Genome Sequencing, which will deliver actionable results within 48 hours.
  7. VNET Group, Inc. VNET stock upped 28.22%, probably amid a possible rebound after falling last week due to AI competition concerns related to China’s DeepSeek AI model.
  8. Insperity, Inc. NSP stock increased 25.99% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
  9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP stock grew 25.21% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  10. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM stock grew 24.01% after the company reached a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA, resolving all patent litigation related to its Auvelity product. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.

Photo via WeRide

