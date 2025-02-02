Akero Therapeutics, Brinker International And Viavi Are Among Top Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 27-Jan 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Akero Therapeutics shares soared 106.57% after promising results from its Phase 2B SYMMETRY study of Efruxifermin.
- Surgery Partners increased 25.44% following a non-binding acquisition offer from Bain Capital.
These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares surged 106.57% after the company reported preliminary Week 96 results from its SYMMETRY Phase 2B study of Efruxifermin. Several analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY stock increased 25.44% after the company announced it received a non-binding acquisition proposal from Bain Capital Private Equity.
- Flagstar Financial, Inc. FLG shares rose 24.40% fter the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Overweight and raised the price forecast from $13 to $14.
- Nextracker Inc. NXT shares escalated 22.98% after the company reported better-than-expected 2025 fiscal-year third-quarter financial results and raised its guidance. Several analysts revised the price forecast.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF shares are up 21.76% following a report suggesting that the company is exploring a potential sale. Barclays analyst Alex Scott upgraded the company from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price forecast from $52 to $85.
- Brinker International, Inc. EAT stock upped 21.72% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and several analysts changed their price forecasts.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares were up 20.76%.
- Oshkosh Corporation OSK shares surged 19.38% after the company beat fourth-quarter estimates, initiated FY25 EPS guidance above expectations, and raised its quarterly dividend by 11%. Analysts boosted the price forecast on the stock.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock upped 16.50%, probably due to the Lunar New Year, recent AI developments in China and government efforts to boost markets.
- Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV stock jumped 14.78% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
