Quantum Computing, BlackBerry And Lucid Group Are Among Top Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (December 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These nine mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT rocketed 162.79% after the company announced it was awarded a prime contract by NASA to apply Dirac-3 for imaging and data processing support.
- BlackBerry Limited BB shares surged 37.17% after the company reported third-quarter results. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ stock upped 31.30% after Craig-Hallum raised its price forecast from $22 to $45 while maintaining a Buy rating.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares escalated 30.87%, probably due to continued strength amid momentum towards Quantum-related companies.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares were up 28.65% following several notable announcements from the company regarding conversational AI.
- Xometry, Inc.’s XMTR stock rose 19.88% after JP Morgan upgraded it from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price forecast from $25 to $45.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID stock upped 17.05%. NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Shaquille O’Neal has added a custom Lucid Air to his list of vehicles, including several Tesla TSLA Cybertruck electric pickup trucks.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO stock increased 16.14% after the company and Switch signed a non-binding Master Power Agreement to deploy 12 gigawatts of Oklo Aurora powerhouse projects through 2044. Also, Wedbush initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $25 price forecast.
- Azenta, Inc. AZTA stock rose 12.24% after Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal-Weight and raised its price forecast from $50 to $60.
