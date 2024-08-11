Lumen Tech & Upstart Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 4-Aug 10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN shares jumped 113.82% after the company reported second-quarter revenue results. Multiple analysts either upgraded or raised price targets on the stock.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST stock jumped 73.65% after the company reported strong second-quarter results. Many analysts upped the price target on the stock.
- ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA stock gained 52.58% in the last week on reporting better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Sweetgreen Inc. SG stock gained 47.35% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued a strong FY24 revenue outlook. Several analysts raised the company’s price target.
- Veracyte, Inc. VCYT shares escalated 46.57% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Clear Secure, Inc. YOU stock increased 38.83% after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued Q3 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ shares upped 38.37% after the company announced that CoreWeave exercised an additional contract option.
