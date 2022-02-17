Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 17, 2022: Palantir, Nvidia, GameStop And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) Shares are down after the company reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share, which missed th consensus estimate of 4 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $432.87 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $417.69 million by 3.63%. This is a 34.3% increase from the same period last year.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Shares are trading lower after the company reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 by 8.2%. This is a 69.23% increase over earnings of $0.78 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.64 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.42 billion by 2.96%.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) recently tweeted a list of reasons to sign up for its Pro membership for exclusives, including access to console restocks, signaling to investors and fans of a possible PlayStation5 restock.

Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) filed applications for two U.S. patents on Thursday: 'ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY' 'COMPUTATIONAL ARRAY MICROPROCESSOR SYSTEM USING NON-CONSECUTIVE DATA FORMATTING'

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shares are rebounding after cliff diving 26% on Wednesday, as Roblox missed analysts' earnings estimates. The company reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, below the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $568.8 million, which was up 82% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) reported quarterly losses of 10 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16-cent loss. The company reported quarterly sales of $97.72 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $92.48 million by 5.66%.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is trading lower again after the company reported quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.69 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, which came in below the $1.58 estimate.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading lower as most technology and software companies dip amid overall market weakness. Stocks across sectors have sold off this week amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 sales growth of 17% year-on-year, to $2.01 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.87 billion.