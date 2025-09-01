American Middle Class Hitting The Panic Button? Consumer Sentiment Dives 6% In August

Confidence across the American middle class cooled this summer as consumers grew more wary about jobs and income, interrupting a brief upswing in sentiment.

Middle Class Sentiment Falls For The First Time In Four Months

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell about 6% in August, its first decline in four months, while Conference Board polling showed more people expect fewer jobs and potential income declines.

Middle-income households have driven much of the pullback. Morning Consult data show spending by households earning $50,000 to $99,999 slipped in July even as higher-income outlays rose, widening the split between affluent consumers and everyone else. The Wall Street Journal first reported the middle-class reversal after gains in June.

Retailers Report Tightening Budgets And Visible Trade-Downs

Retailers and restaurants say the squeeze is showing up in baskets and on menus. Walmart Inc. executives flagged pressure on lower- and middle-income shoppers and warned tariff costs could rise, while Dollar General raised its outlook as value seekers traded down. Kohl's Corp. said lower- to middle-income customers are prioritizing opening-price items and couponable brands.

Auto-parts sellers and discounters also see strain. Advance Auto Parts cited a tough backdrop as some owners defer nonessential work. Discounters report more mid-tier households shopping for basics. Pew Research defines "middle income" as two-thirds to double the U.S. median, a range that varies by family size and location — roughly the band many retailers describe as most stressed.

Premium Travel Holds While Value Dining Intensifies

Spending diverges most clearly in travel and select brands. United Airlines said premium-cabin revenue rose 5.6% last quarter and Delta highlighted sustained demand from higher-end flyers, even as budget carriers face softer main-cabin trends.

Executives across dining chains say deal-hunting has intensified. Denny's Corp. rolled out a limited "$5 Slams" value push, mirroring industry efforts to keep price-sensitive guests coming in. McDonald's Corp, by contrast, has attracted more middle-income diners trading down from pricier options, according to recent earnings commentary.

The sentiment dip follows months of improving views earlier this year. Survey researchers say the latest slide reflects renewed worries about inflation's persistence, tariffs and job security, which are all concerns playing out most acutely in the middle of the income distribution.

Photo Courtesy: Chay_Tee on Shutterstock.com

