Kevin O'Leary Highlights Growing Concern Over 401(k) Contributions Amid Rising Household Debt

Entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” investor, Kevin O’Leary, has expressed concern over the increasing difficulty Americans are experiencing in contributing to their 401(k) plans due to overspending.

What Happened: Despite acknowledging the importance of 401(k) plans as a retirement savings tool, O’Leary points out that many Americans are struggling to make significant contributions due to their spending habits.

He observes that many are living from paycheck to paycheck, burdened by debt, and holding unrealistic expectations of sudden wealth.

As per the report by The Street, O’Leary proposes a “90-Day Number” calculation, which subtracts total expenses from total income over three months. A positive result suggests room for increased 401(k) contributions, while a negative result serves as a wake-up call to reduce spending and budget more effectively.

According to the 2025 first-quarter Household Debt and Credit Report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total U.S. household debt has increased to $18.2 trillion, with credit card balances reaching $1.18 trillion, a 6% increase from the previous year.

O’Leary highlights the peril of credit card debt, describing it as a “financial cancer” that impedes the ability to save and invest. He criticizes credit card companies for their high interest rates and argues that their profit model is heavily dependent on consumers who carry a balance month to month.

O’Leary believes that credit card companies safeguard this high-yield system by making credit easy to obtain and promoting spending behaviors that trap consumers in debt cycles.

He encourages Americans to prioritize long-term security over short-term gratification and to make conscious financial decisions that will enable them to contribute adequately to their 401(k) plans.

Why It Matters: The rise in household debt and the difficulty in making 401(k) contributions are intertwined issues. The increasing reliance on credit and the cycle of debt it creates are significant barriers to retirement savings.

O’Leary’s warning serves as a reminder of the importance of financial discipline and the need for effective strategies to manage spending and debt. His “90-Day Number” proposal is a practical tool that can help individuals assess their financial health and make necessary adjustments to their spending habits.

This is crucial in ensuring long-term financial security and the ability to contribute to retirement savings.

