Google Suffers Major Blow After EU's Top Court Upholds Record $4.7 Billion Android Antitrust Fine

On Thursday, the Court of Justice rejected Google’s appeal against the penalty, thereby affirming the fine imposed for its anti-competitive practices related to the Android operating system.

The search engine giant’s shares fell 1.03% in pre-market trading/

The court’s decision was communicated in a press release, stating, “The Court of Justice dismisses the appeal brought by Google and Alphabet against that judgment of the General Court, thereby confirming the penalty imposed on them, as revised by the General Court, for their anticompetitive practices relating to the Android operating system.”

Reacting to the ruling, Google told Reuters it had already updated its agreements in 2018 to comply with the original decision and remains focused on innovation and openness for users, partners, and developers.

Google Faces Growing EU Pressure

This ruling comes in the backdrop of increasing scrutiny on Google’s practices in Europe. In 2018, the European Commission fined Google for abusing Android’s market dominance to favor its own apps. A lower EU court reduced the penalty to €4.1 billion in 2022, and Google has continued to appeal the ruling.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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