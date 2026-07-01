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The colorful Google logo is prominently displayed on building.
July 1, 2026 5:11 PM 2 min read

Google Takes One-Two Antitrust Punch: Yelp Win, $1.5 Billion Klarna Ruling

Yelp shares closed Wednesday up 7.06% at $26.25 after getting an extra boost in the afternoon session after Bloomberg Law picked up the story.

Together, the rulings underscore the mounting antitrust pressure on Google across both search and shopping, even as the company continues to appeal the DOJ case that now underpins challenges like Yelp’s.

Despite the pair of unfavorable rulings, Alphabet (GOOG) shares closed Wednesday up 1.29% at $357.89, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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