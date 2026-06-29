Supreme Court Leaves E. Jean Carroll Verdict Intact

The Supreme Court declined to hear Trump’s appeal of a $5 million civil judgment awarded to former Elle magazine advice columnist, leaving intact a 2023 jury verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll and later defaming her by denying her allegations, Reuters reported.

Responding on Truth Social, Trump called Carroll’s lawsuit “a Fake Case” and vowed to continue fighting what he described as a “Weaponization and Lawfare Case.”

Carroll celebrated the decision on X, writing, “This Win Is For Every Woman in the World!! Supreme Court Lets Sex Abuse Verdict STAND against President Trump.”

Trump Wins Landmark Ruling Expanding Presidential Power

In a significant victory for Trump, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that presidents have broader authority to remove members of independent federal agencies, overturning the nearly century-old precedent in Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, Reuters reported in a separate article.

Trump hailed the decision on Truth Social, calling it “the Greatest Increase in Presidential Power in the last 100 years,” and later added that “90 years of precedent has been COMPLETELY AND UNEQUIVOCALLY OVERRULED.”

Justices Reject GOP Challenge To Mail-In Ballot Deadline

In another closely watched case, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold Mississippi’s law allowing mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive within five days afterward, Reuters reported in another article.

Trump responded on social media by renewing his push for stricter election measures, including mandatory voter ID, proof of citizenship and tighter restrictions on mail-in voting, saying Congress should pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT.

Supreme Court Releases Financial Disclosure Reports

Separately, the court released annual financial disclosure reports showing that four justices collectively earned more than $2 million from book deals in 2025, Reuters reported on Monday.

Eight of the Supreme Court’s nine justices filed their 2025 financial disclosure reports, detailing outside income and gifts as required for senior federal officials. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito received a 90-day extension to submit his filing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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