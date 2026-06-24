What's Going On With Xiao-I Stock Wednesday?

Xiao-I To Appeal Apple Patent Case After Shanghai Court Rulings

On Friday, Xiao-I said it will appeal to China’s Supreme People’s Court after receiving unfavorable first-instance rulings in its long-running patent dispute with Apple over Siri technology.

The Shanghai-based artificial intelligence company disclosed that the Shanghai High People’s Court issued judgments on June 10 in two related cases involving its variable interest entity, Shanghai Xiao-I Intelligent Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Apple.

In the patent infringement case (Case No. (2020) Hu Zhi Min Chu No. 7), the court dismissed all claims filed by Shanghai Xiao-I, which alleged that Apple’s Siri infringed its invention patent, “A Chat Robot System” (Patent No. 200410053749.9).

In a separate non-infringement action (Case No. (2022) Hu Zhi Min Chu No. 3), the court ruled that the specified iPhone models equipped with Siri do not fall within the protection scope of the patent.

The court also rejected Apple’s request for 2 million Chinese yuan in compensation for litigation-related expenses, including attorney fees, translation fees, and notarization fees.

Patent Validity Remains Upheld

The latest rulings follow a March 31, 2026, decision by China’s Supreme People’s Court, which upheld the validity of Xiao-I’s patent and rejected Apple’s attempt to have it invalidated.

Xiao-I noted that the Supreme People’s Court ruling addressed only patent validity. The current proceedings focus on whether Siri falls within the scope of the patent claims and therefore constitutes infringement.

Company Plans Supreme Court Appeal

Xiao-I said it is disappointed with the first-instance judgments and disagrees with the courts’ factual and legal findings. The company believes there are substantial grounds for appeal and plans to formally file appeals with the Supreme People’s Court within the statutory deadline.

The company said it will continue to pursue its intellectual property rights through the legal process.

While Xiao-I remains confident in its position, it cautioned that there is no assurance it will receive financial compensation or secure a favorable outcome on appeal. The company said it will provide updates on any material developments as the case progresses.

Xiao-I Stock Price Action

AIXI Stock Price Activity: Xiao-i shares were down 13.25% at $2.620 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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