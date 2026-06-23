The case will be heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Miami on June 25.

At the center of the dispute is Coca-Cola’s use of transfer pricing, an accounting method used by multinational companies to allocate profits between parent companies and foreign subsidiaries. The core issue is whether Coca-Cola reported too much profit abroad and too little in the U.S., lowering its tax burden.

Fight Over Foreign Profits

Coca-Cola argues it structured its global operations using a 1996 agreement with the IRS, known internally as the "10-50-50" method.

Under that model, foreign supply points in countries including Brazil, Ireland and Mexico keep 10% of gross sales, while the remaining profits are split equally between the U.S. parent and foreign subsidiaries.

The IRS argues that the agreement did not guarantee permanent approval and alleges Coca-Cola improperly shifted profits to lower-tax jurisdictions.

The tax agency won an initial victory in U.S. Tax Court in 2020, forcing Coca-Cola to pay roughly $6 billion in taxes and interest.

If Coca-Cola loses the appeal, the consequences could extend well beyond the 2007-2009 tax years originally under dispute. Because the company continues using the same accounting method, it could owe another $14 billion for tax years 2010 through 2025, bringing total exposure to $20 billion.

Former U.S. Solicitor General Gregory Garre is expected to argue on behalf of Coca-Cola.

The beverage giant reported strong first-quarter results in April and previously announced plans to invest $1 billion in South Africa through 2030, underscoring its long-term growth focus even as the tax battle intensifies.

Coca-Cola and the IRS did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

What’s Going On With KO Stock?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company closed Monday at $79.53, up 0.18% on the day. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock rose 1.21% to $80.49. Shares of Coca-Cola are up 15.06% year to date. Meanwhile, rival PepsiCo, Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: PEP) shares closed at $140.71, down 0.92% on Monday, though the stock remains up 1.07% year to date.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Coca-Cola with a Momentum score of 54.15, Growth of 99.34, Quality of 92.26 and Value of 5.00. The stock has a positive price trend across short-, medium- and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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