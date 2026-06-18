Defense Strategy Withdrawn

The filing comes days after Mangione’s legal team planned to pursue an extreme emotional disturbance defense.

According to CBS News, citing court proceedings on Wednesday, Mangione’s lawyers told the judge they would seek to show he was suffering from an extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting.

Reuters reported on Friday that Mangione’s lawyers informed the judge they were “at this time” withdrawing plans to introduce evidence supporting that defense.

Under New York law, an extreme emotional disturbance defense can reduce a murder conviction to manslaughter rather than murder.

State Murder Trial Approaches

Thompson was shot in December 2024 as he walked into a Manhattan hotel for an investor meeting. Police arrested Mangione five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The case is scheduled to proceed to jury selection in September, with opening arguments expected to start in November, Reuters added.

Federal Case Continues

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges, including murder, weapons and stalking offenses.

A federal judge dismissed the murder and weapons counts in January on procedural grounds, removing the possibility of a death sentence.

He still faces the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted on the remaining federal stalking charge.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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