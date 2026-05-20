Trump Administration Sued By 23 Blue States Over Student Loan Crackdown On Healthcare Degrees

A coalition of Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a new federal student loan rule that could sharply reduce borrowing access for students pursuing healthcare-related professional degrees.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland by 23 states, the District of Columbia, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania. The states argue the U.S. Department of Education unlawfully narrowed the definition of "professional degree" under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in 2025.

Under the law, graduate students face federal borrowing caps of $20,500 annually and $100,000 total, while students classified under "professional degree" programs can borrow up to $50,000 annually and $200,000 overall.

States Challenge Healthcare Degree Limits

The lawsuit claims the Department of Education's final rule improperly excludes several healthcare programs from the higher borrowing category, including nurse practitioner, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language pathology programs.

According to the complaint, Congress intended the higher loan caps to apply broadly to licensed professional programs. The states argue the administration added new restrictions that were never included in the statute, including requirements tied to doctoral-level education, supervision standards and historical classifications.

The lawsuit also challenges limits placed on "grandfathered" borrowers. The states said students who transfer schools or temporarily withdraw could lose protections that allow them to keep existing borrowing limits.

Borrowing Pressure Continues To Rise

Borrowing costs are also expected to increase. Earlier estimates showed federal student loan interest rates for the 2026-27 academic year could rise slightly as Treasury yields remain elevated amid inflation concerns and growing U.S. borrowing needs.

The states argue the Education Department's latest rule could further limit access to advanced healthcare education at a time when borrowers are already facing rising repayment burdens and tighter financing conditions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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