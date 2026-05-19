Millions of Salaried Americans Could Soon Get Overtime Pay Back As New Democrat Bill Targets Wage Rules

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday reintroduced the Restoring Overtime Pay Act — a proposal aimed at expanding overtime protections for millions of American workers.

The lawmakers said the bill would gradually raise the salary threshold for overtime eligibility, potentially extending protections to as many as 29.3 million workers.

Currently, only about 8% of full-time salaried workers automatically qualify for overtime pay based on salary levels alone, down from nearly 63% in 1975, according to the lawmakers.

The proposal comes as living costs remain elevated across the U.S. and many Americans continue struggling financially.

"At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, when over 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, it is beyond unacceptable that President Trump is denying overtime pay to millions of workers," Sanders said.

Worker Pay Debate

The bill would increase overtime access by moving the salary threshold toward the 55th percentile of full-time salaried workers nationwide.

Supporters argue that workers are putting in longer hours without fair compensation. Critics, however, warn that stricter overtime rules could increase labor costs for businesses.

The legislation also arrives as broader debates around wages and worker protections continue gaining attention.

Earlier this year, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban criticized businesses that resist higher wages, arguing that taxpayers often indirectly subsidize underpaid workers through government assistance programs.

"All of us pay for the fact that you're not paying that person enough," Cuban previously said.

Sanders' Labor Push

The overtime proposal is the latest labor-focused effort backed by Sanders.

Last year, Sanders also pushed for a 32-hour workweek without reducing worker pay. The proposal argued that gains from artificial intelligence and automation should benefit workers through shorter hours and improved work-life balance.

The Restoring Overtime Pay Act has received backing from major labor groups, including AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers and Service Employees International Union.

The bill could still face significant political hurdles in Congress, particularly in the Republican-controlled House.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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