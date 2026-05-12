According to a complaint filed in California federal court on Friday, Samsung allegedly placed the British musician’s photo on cardboard packaging for its televisions beginning in 2025.

The 30-year-old singer’s legal team claims she never approved the campaign — and would not have.

Fans Bought TVs Because Dua Lipa Is On It

The lawsuit says the image, allegedly taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival, appeared prominently on Samsung TV boxes sold at retail stores. Lipa argues the campaign exploited her "premium brand" and celebrity influence to drive sales.

To support the claim, the filing cites social media posts from fans. One user allegedly wrote: "I wasn't even planning on buying a TV but I saw the box so I decided to get it."

Lipa first learned in June 2025 that her image was appearing on Samsung TV packaging, while social media users began referring to the product as the "Dua Lipa TV Box."

The suit alleges copyright infringement, trademark violations and breach of California publicity rights law.

Samsung Says Content Partner Cleared The Image

The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

However, in a statement to the BBC, Samsung denied intentional wrongdoing, saying the image came from a third-party content partner tied to its Samsung TV Plus streaming service, which assured the company that all permissions had been secured.

The company added that it remains open to a "constructive resolution" with Lipa's team.

Image via Shutterstock