Elon Musk's Partner Shivon Zilis Reveals Tesla's Plans For OpenAI Amid High-Stakes Legal Battle: Report

Shivon Zilis, partner of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, shed light on her role on the board of OpenAI and the potential funneling of information to Musk.

On Wednesday, Zilis was interrogated about her possible role in passing information to Musk while serving on OpenAI’s board. She affirmed her loyalty to the “best outcome of AI for humanity” during her testimony, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Zilis disclosed that there were several potential structures proposed for OpenAI, including Musk’s suggestion that OpenAI become a subsidiary of Tesla. This proposal, however, was rejected by OpenAI cofounders Ilya Sutskever, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

Zilis also testified that Musk expressed concerns about a talent competition between Tesla and OpenAI when he left the OpenAI board in 2018. She noted that Musk had recruited a top AI researcher from OpenAI to join Tesla just days before his departure.

Tesla and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Zilis’s Role In The Trial

Zilis first connected with Elon Musk through OpenAI in 2016, later serving in advisory and board roles while also working across Musk's companies. OpenAI executives portrayed her as a close Musk adviser and intermediary, though both Zilis and Musk's team say she acted independently.

Feud Intensifies In Court

Musk’s involvement with OpenAI has been a subject of controversy. He is seeking $134 billion in damages and major changes at OpenAI, including replacing its leadership and restoring its original structure. OpenAI has dismissed the lawsuit as a "harassment campaign," arguing the dispute is driven by Musk not getting "his way." The escalating feud is now shaping the tone of the proceedings.

OpenAI's lawyers are pushing the text admitted as evidence, arguing it shows Musk's bias and supports their claim that the lawsuit is aimed at hurting a rival.

Trial Turns Into Legal ‘Soap Opera’

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the ongoing case a "soap opera," warning that the increasingly personal tone could prolong the dispute, turning what might have been a contained legal matter into a drawn-out courtroom battle.

The liability phase is expected to continue through mid-May, followed by a possible remedies phase. Despite the heated exchanges, Ives said he expects the outcome to cause only "scrapes and bruises," without posing a serious threat to OpenAI or Sam Altman's leadership.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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