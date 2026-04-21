DOJ Reportedly Launches Criminal Antitrust Probe Into Beef Companies After Trump's Call

The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division has reportedly initiated a criminal investigation into large meatpacking companies, following President Donald Trump‘s call for a probe into market manipulation last year.

The DOJ is investigating whether these companies engaged in criminal anticompetitive conduct. Criminal antitrust prosecutions are generally limited to cases involving price fixing, market collusion, or bid rigging among competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The antitrust enforcers, as part of the investigation, have been examining how beef companies purchase cattle from ranchers through contracts that reference a pricing benchmark. Some ranchers have raised complaints about the manipulation of this benchmark, according to the report.

The Justice Department had already announced an investigation into beef companies after Trump's call, but had not previously disclosed that it was a criminal probe.

White House and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

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The price of 100% ground chuck beef surged over 19% between November 2024 and March 2026 to $6.68 a pound, as per according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

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