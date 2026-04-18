Apple Scores Key Win As Trade Commission Rejects Masimo's Bid To Reinstate Apple Watch Import Ban

ITC Sides With Apple In Patent Dispute

The U.S. International Trade Commission has dealt a blow to Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) by declining to review a prior ruling that cleared Apple's redesigned watches of patent infringement, Reuters reported.

The decision effectively shuts down Masimo's latest attempt to reinstate an import ban on Apple Watch models in the U.S.

The case centers on blood-oxygen sensing technology, which Masimo claims Apple copied after hiring away its employees.

However, an ITC judge previously found that Apple's updated design does not violate those patents.

Redesigned Apple Watches Avoid Import Ban

Apple had already modified its devices following a 2023 ruling that blocked imports of certain models.

The company altered how blood-oxygen data is displayed, shifting key functions to paired devices like the iPhone.

"We thank the ITC," Apple said in a statement to the publication, adding the ruling allows it to continue offering the "important health" feature. The company also accused Masimo of a "relentless legal" campaign, noting most claims have failed.

Apple and Masimo did not immediately respond to Benzinga's requests for comment.

Legal Fight Far From Over

Despite the setback, Masimo can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The company is also pursuing parallel litigation, including a patent case in California where it secured a $634 million verdict, which Apple plans to challenge.

Price Action: Apple closed at $270.23 on Friday, up 2.59% and rose a further $0.52, or 0.19%, to $270.75 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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