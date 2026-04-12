Trump's White House Ball Room Construction Allowed To Resume By Federal Appeals Court

A U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Saturday temporarily lifted a lower court’s injunction that halted the Trump administration’s $400 million White House ballroom project, allowing construction to continue through April 17.

Panel Pauses Injunction

The three-judge panel, ruling 2-1, remanded the case back to U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, directing him to clarify how his injunction’s “safety and security” exception addresses the Trump administration’s claims of irreparable harm.

Leon is an appointee of former President George W. Bush.

The Trump administration had appealed the initial halt, arguing that leaving the ballroom unfinished would pose a security risk to the White House and its occupants.

Dissent And Congressional Pushback

Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, dissented from the panel’s decision, asserting that the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s challenge lacked standing and that President Donald Trump had the authority to proceed with the construction.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation countered that congressional approval is required before construction proceeds.

President Trump previously criticized Leon's ruling, arguing that congressional approval was not required, as the ballroom is being financed by private donors.

The White House ballroom dispute centers on whether a sitting president requires congressional approval for major structural changes to the White House, a question now before the federal courts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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