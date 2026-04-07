In a legal filing on Tuesday, Elon Musk asked a court to strip OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman of their leadership roles.

Musk Pushes To Remove OpenAI Leadership

Musk's attorneys detailed the specific remedies he would pursue if a judge or jury finds that Altman and OpenAI defrauded the world's richest person.

"Plaintiff will seek an order removing Altman as a director from the OpenAI nonprofit board and removing both Altman and Brockman as officers of the OpenAI for-profit," the filing read.

Dispute Centers On OpenAI's Shift To For-Profit Model

The lawsuit stems from Musk's claim that OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission. Musk alleges he contributed about $38 million based on assurances the organization would prioritize public benefit over profit.

Earlier filings indicated Musk could seek damages of up to $134 billion.

OpenAI Fires Back, Calls Lawsuit A ‘Harassment Campaign'

In a post on X, OpenAI rejected the claims, accusing Musk of acting out of self-interest amid a growing rivalry in artificial intelligence.

"The truth is that this case has always been about Elon generating more power and more money for what he wants," the company said.

It added that the lawsuit is "nothing more than a harassment campaign that’s driven by ego, jealousy and a desire to slow down a competitor."

Trial Set As AI Rivalry Intensifies

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018. He now leads competing AI venture xAI, heightening tensions between the two sides.

In February 2026, Musk's SpaceX struck a deal to acquire xAI — the company that also controls X — valuing the combined business at roughly $1.25 trillion.

SpaceX has since confidentially filed with the SEC, signaling what could become a record-breaking IPO.

OpenAI also wrote to the attorneys general of California and Delaware earlier this week, calling for a probe into what it described as "improper and anti-competitive behavior" by Musk and his allies ahead of the trial.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin April 27 in federal court in Oakland.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo Courtesy: gguy on Shutterstock.com