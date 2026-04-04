Trump Administration Files Emergency Motion To Resume Ballroom Work, Citing Security Risks

The Trump administration invoked national security in an emergency appeal filed Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to resume construction of the White House ballroom, after a federal judge ordered the $400 million project halted.

Security Breach Or Executive Overreach?

The administration argued the ruling left the executive mansion “open and exposed,” threatening harm to the president, his family and staff.

The legal battle raises a fundamental constitutional question: whether a sitting president can authorize major structural changes to the White House, including demolishing a historic wing, without congressional approval or independent oversight.

Standing, Authority And A High-Stakes Legal Battle

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, halted construction Tuesday and allowed a 14-day window for appeals. The project sits on the site of the former East Wing, built in 1902 and later expanded under former President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Leon had earlier signaled skepticism, citing “shifting theories, shifting dynamics” from the Justice Department over its justification for bypassing congressional approval.

The emergency motion, filed by the National Park Service, argues that the federal district court does not have the constitutional authority to entertain the lawsuit, which is based on “a single pedestrian's subjective architectural feelings.”

The lawsuit was initially brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a non-profit organization, alleging that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he demolished the historic East Wing and initiated construction on the new building.

Private Dollars, Public Consequences

President Trump had criticized the lawsuit, arguing that congressional approval was not required as the ballroom was being financed by private donors, not taxpayers.

The ballroom is part of Trump’s broader Washington redesign, which includes a proposed 250-foot arch and Kennedy Center renovations.

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