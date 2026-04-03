Nepal’s authorities have uncovered an alleged fraud operation centered around expeditions to Mount Everest, where foreign trekkers were targeted for bogus rescue and medical claims.

Alleged Everest Insurance Scam Targets Foreign Climbers

The South Asian country’s Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) said 10 people have been arrested, including individuals linked to a trekking agency, a rescue company and hospitals in Kathmandu, NBC News reported on Friday.

Local media reports suggest dozens of guides are also facing charges.

Fake Rescues And Medical Claims Were Orchestrated

Authorities previously said documents submitted to insurers included forged passenger manifests, fabricated treatment records and inflated billing statements.

In one reported case cited by local media, a hospital staffer allegedly reused an old X-ray to support a claim tied to a foreign trekker.

Bureau spokesperson Shiva Kumar Shrestha said tourists who "endured health problems" during Himalayan treks were specifically targeted.

Thousands Of Cases Under Scrutiny

Investigators have identified nearly 4,800 foreign climbers who were treated at hospitals linked to the alleged scheme between 2022 and 2025, raising concerns about the scale of the operation, estimated at around $20 million.

Previously, it was reported that travel and mountaineering operators were accused of staging rescues to defraud international insurers.

Reputation And Safety Concerns For Nepal's Trekking Industry

Officials warn the case could damage Nepal's global standing as a premier adventure tourism destination.

The bureau said the scheme has "gravely damaged and degraded" the country's international reputation.

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