Elon Musk Faces DOGE Day Of Reckoning As Judge Clears Path For Lawsuit Challenging His Former Government Powers

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied the federal government's request to dismiss the case, challenging whether Elon Musk wielded unlawful authority during his advisory role in Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

Judge Lets Key Claims Move Forward

Chutkan said that the plaintiffs, a group of nonprofit organizations, "amply allege" that Musk directed actions involving the termination of federal grants, contracts and workers — decisions typically reserved for authorized government officials.

Lawsuit Targets Musk's Authority

The lawsuit, initially filed by nonprofit organizations and later combined with a similar case from 14 states, argues that DOGE staff lacked legal authority to carry out mass firings and funding cuts.

Plaintiffs also claim Musk effectively acted as a high-level government official without Senate confirmation, potentially violating constitutional requirements.

Some Claims Dismissed

Chutkan dismissed certain allegations, including claims tied to the separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The judge cited a lack of specific agency actions identified by the plaintiffs. However, the core arguments surrounding Musk's authority will proceed in court.

Musk Exit And The Feud With Trump

Musk served as a special government employee before his tenure ended last May.

His departure was followed by public tensions with Trump, though he has since reentered political discussions ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Chutkan's Past Rulings And Background

Chutkan previously oversaw a 2021 case allowing investigators probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to access records from Trump's White House tenure, a decision upheld on appeal and left intact by the Supreme Court.

In that ruling, she said, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”

Trump in 2023 urged Chutkan to step aside from the federal case concerning his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Chutkan moved to the U.S. for her studies and went on to work as a public defender in Washington, D.C. for more than a decade before being confirmed as a federal judge in 2014.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joshua Sukoff