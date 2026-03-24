Google And Meta's Fate Hangs In The Balance As Jury Signals Deadlock In Social Media Addiction Trial

On Monday, jurors in the social media addiction trial told the court that they are struggling to agree on a verdict involving one of the defendants.
Jury Signals Deadlock After Weeklong Deliberations
The jury has been deliberating for more than a week in a case centered on allegations that platforms such as YouTube and Instagram contributed to a young woman's addiction beginning at an early age.
Judge Warns Of Possible Mistrial
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Carolyn B Kuhl urged jurors to continue discussions and reach a decision if possible.
However, she acknowledged that failure to come to a unanimous verdict could force the case to be retried with a new jury.
Google and Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.
NYC Lawsuit Targets Meta, Alphabet And Others
Previously, the Federal Trade Commission also launched a probe into the possible harms AI chatbots may pose to children and teens, including those deployed by Meta, Google and Snapchat.
Price Action: Meta shares are up 0.17% in after-hours trading, reaching $605.40. During the same period, Alphabet Class A shares were down 0.17% and Class C shares gained 0.023%, reaching $301.70 and $299.09, respectively.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOG stock is underperforming in the short and mid-term, but shows strong long-term upside backed by a Quality score in the 95th percentile.
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