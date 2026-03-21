Judge Strikes Down Rules Allowing Press Credential Revocations: 'First Amendment... Must Not Be Abandoned Now'

On Friday, a federal judge struck down major portions of a Pentagon policy that allowed officials to suspend or revoke journalists' credentials based on their reporting, dealing a blow to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Judge Blocks Key Parts Of Pentagon Press Policy

Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled that the restrictions violated the First Amendment, highlighting that a free press cannot be curtailed by government overreach.

"A primary purpose of the First Amendment is to enable the press to publish what it will and the public to read what it chooses, free of any official proscription," Friedman wrote, adding, "It must not be abandoned now."

Policy Targeted Journalists Over ‘Unauthorized' Reporting

The challenged policy required reporters to sign a pledge not to obtain or use "unauthorized" material.

Several major outlets declined, leading to the loss of Pentagon access for some journalists.

Friedman voided those provisions, saying they improperly penalized reporters for standard newsgathering practices. He also ordered the reinstatement of press credentials for affected journalists.

Ruling Comes Amid Heightened Military Scrutiny

The decision arrives as coverage of the Defense Department intensifies amid ongoing tensions involving Iran and U.S. actions in Venezuela.

Friedman acknowledged national security concerns but stressed the need for transparency.

"It is more important than ever that the public have access to information from a variety of perspectives," he wrote.

Pentagon Pushes Back, Plans Appeal

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a post on X that the department disagrees with the ruling and is moving quickly to file an appeal.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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