Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 25, 2023: In this photo illustration, Twitter's new logo can be seen on a gadget screen.
March 20, 2026 10:00 PM 2 min read

Elon Musk Found Liable By Jury For Misleading Twitter Investors In $44 Billion Deal, Faces Potential $2.5 Billion Damages

Jury Finds Musk Liable Over Twitter Bot Claims

Jurors found him liable for two statements, including his claim that the deal was "temporarily on hold" pending verification of bot data and his suggestion that fake accounts could exceed 20%, Reuters reported.

However, the jury also found that shareholders failed to prove a separate allegation that Musk orchestrated a scheme to defraud them.

Billions In Potential Damages At Stake

Damages have not yet been finalized, but plaintiffs' attorney Francis Bottini estimated losses could reach as high as $2.5 billion, the report said.

The lawsuit represents shareholders who said they sold stock at depressed prices between May and October 2022 due to Musk's public comments.

"Musk's status as the world's richest man is not a free pass," Bottini said. "If you’re able to move markets with ​your tweets you’re responsible for the harm you cause to investors."

Musk Plans To Appeal Verdict

Musk's legal team pushed back, arguing his concerns about bots were genuine and not fraudulent.

In a statement, his attorneys called the verdict "a bump in the road" and said they expect to prevail on appeal.

Twitter Deal And Ongoing Legal Battles

Musk ultimately completed the acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 and later rebranded it as X.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved