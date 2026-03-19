Chief Justice John Roberts Warns AI Will Make It 'Really Tough' For Young Lawyers

Chief Justice John Roberts offered a sobering assessment of artificial intelligence’s impact on the legal profession during a recent appearance at Rice University, signaling significant structural shifts ahead for the industry.

AI Threatens Entry-Level Legal Work And Judicial Independence

Roberts pointed out that a partner can now have a statute reviewed in three minutes—work that once required several days from a junior associate.

“It’s going to be really tough for young lawyers four or five years out,” Roberts warned.

Roberts noted that if a system predicts a plaintiff will win 68% of the time and that number keeps rising, judges might quietly feel pressure to follow the forecast. He added that resisting such influence takes "a great deal of courage," a trait he described as undervalued in the judiciary.

Adaptability Is the New Legal Currency

The chief justice said he “certainly hopes good people continue to go into law,” but stressed the profession will look fundamentally different. Both junior associates and senior partners face role disruption.

Roberts acknowledged that young law clerks entering his chambers each year bring more technological fluency. Legal professionals, he stressed, "are going to have to be pretty nimble" to keep pace.

In 2023, AI startup DoNotPay attempted to deploy a robot lawyer to advise a defendant in real-time during a live court hearing— highlighting that Roberts' concerns are already taking shape.

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