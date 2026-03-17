SoFi Slams Muddy Waters Report As 'Misleading,' Weighs Legal Action

• SoFi Technologies stock is trading in a tight range. Where is SOFI stock headed?

The clash underscores the ongoing tension between publicly traded companies and activist short sellers, whose research has at times exposed corporate misconduct but has also drawn criticism for potentially influencing market sentiment to their advantage.

SoFi emphasized that it operates under strict regulatory oversight and adheres to established accounting standards. The company noted that its financial disclosures are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and comply with rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also pointed to its status as a bank holding company supervised by the Federal Reserve, and as the owner of a nationally chartered bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Reaffirming confidence in its internal controls and reporting practices, SoFi said it stands by the integrity of its financial statements and will take appropriate steps to address what it views as a misleading portrayal of its business.