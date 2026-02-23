Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo said that the Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) ruling against President Donald Trump‘s tariffs might turn out to be advantageous for the Republican Party ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Yoo believes the court’s decision could unintentionally stimulate the economy, potentially benefiting the GOP in the forthcoming elections.

In his conversation with Fox News on Saturday, Yoo pointed out the recent downbeat GDP report and said that if all of the president's announced tariffs were immediately removed, and “If he chooses to do it again,” implying if Trump chooses to overhaul his tariff plan, it would take about a year to implement.” This could actually provide a “positive boost” to the economy.

He further proposed that if the tariffs had contributed to the recent economic downturn, their removal could potentially trigger an economic upswing, favoring Trump and the GOP in the midterm elections.

“This might be a blessing in disguise,” said Yoo.

Trump Tariff Moves Limited, GDP Weakens

Yoon’s comments come as the U.S. economy grew at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q4 2025, down from 4.4% in the previous quarter and below the expected 3% growth. Slower government spending amid shutdown, exports, and consumer spending drove the slowdown, partly offset by stronger investment, while imports fell more slowly than in Q3.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the president announced a 15% global tariff rate under Sec 122 for 150 days. He also said that he would continue to follow the tariff plan under Congress-approved Sections 232 and Section 301.

Meanwhile, the issue of tariff refunds hangs in limbo in the absence of the Supreme Court’s direction on the same.

Among the trading partners, the European Commission has urged the U.S. to honor its trade agreements and provide "full clarity". At the same time, China called for the withdrawal of unilateral levies.

