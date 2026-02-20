The legal team of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) argued that President Donald Trump‘s lawsuit wrongly includes CEO Jamie Dimon and requested a shift from the Florida state court to federal court.

The lawyers stated in a notice that Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, on which the lawsuit is based, does not apply to federally regulated bank executives acting in their official capacity.

They further stated that since JPMorgan is a legal citizen of Ohio and none of the plaintiffs are Ohio citizens, the case is eligible for federal court. They argued that Dimon was "fraudulently" named in the lawsuit to prevent it from being moved out of state court, contending that Florida's DUTPA exempts federally regulated bank executives acting in their official capacity, implying the case belongs in federal court.

Trump’s allegations that JPMorgan dropped him as a client for political reasons were also refuted by the bank’s legal team. They argued that the plaintiffs’ allegations lack sufficient facts to establish their claim and fail to explain the supposed blacklist.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Alleged ‘Debanking’ Over Political Reasons

Trump-Dimon Ties And Board of Peace

The ties between Dimon and Trump remain complicated. Despite the lawsuit against Dimon, JPMorgan is in talks to offer banking services, including payment facilitation, to the US-led "Board of Peace," which Donald Trump aims to establish as a rival to the UN for rebuilding Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The "Board of Peace" was first introduced in Davos in January and reconvened in Washington on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock



