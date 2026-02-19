In a unanimous landmark decision on Thursday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) must face negligence lawsuits brought by families whose relatives died by suicide using sodium nitrite purchased on the platform.

A Duty Of Care

The 9-0 ruling reverses a lower court decision, effectively stripping the retail giant of its legal immunity in cases where its marketplace is used to distribute lethal substances, reported Reuters.

The high court rejected the long-standing legal argument that suicide acts as a “superseding cause” that breaks the chain of corporate liability.

Justice Steven Gonzalez added in a concurring opinion that the allegations suggest “Amazon's algorithm marketed despair and a tortured death” by recommending supplementary items alongside the chemical.

The ‘Suicide Kit’ Allegations

Twenty-eight families have alleged that Amazon bundled the 98% pure chemical with other items—including scales, anti-nausea medication to prevent vomiting, and a suicide instruction manual—to form what they labeled “suicide kits.”

“Amazon is one of the world’s biggest companies, and shouldn’t be profiting from products they know people use to harm themselves,” said Carrie Goldberg, an attorney representing the families.

She noted that the ruling marks a “huge shift” in holding tech platforms accountable for algorithmic promotions.

Amazon's Response

While Amazon expressed condolences to the families, the company maintains that sodium nitrite is a legal food preservative that was “misused.”

A spokesperson stated that the company has since prohibited sales of the chemical at purity levels above 10%.

The case now returns to the trial court, setting a major precedent for how online retailers must monitor and restrict potentially lethal products sold through third-party vendors.

Amazon Underperforms In 2026

Shares of AMZN have declined by 9.55% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq 100 index has decreased by 1.62% during the same period. The stock was 10.15% lower over the last six months and 9.61% over the year.

AMZN maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

