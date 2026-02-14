The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Harvard University on Friday, accusing the Ivy League institution of unlawfully withholding crucial admissions data.

According to the DOJ, this information is necessary to determine whether the university is still engaging in discriminatory practices in its admissions process after the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated, “Harvard has failed to disclose the data we need to ensure that its admissions are free of discrimination — we will continue fighting to put merit over DEI across America.”

Harvard did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Allegations of Title VI Violations

The lawsuit alleges that Harvard intentionally delayed providing required documents and refused to supply the requested information, including individual applicant admissions data, admissions policies, and correspondence concerning race, ethnicity, diversity, equity, inclusion, and Students for Fair Admissions.

The DOJ stated that, despite receiving federal funding, Harvard allegedly violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance, by failing to comply with the department's request for sufficient documents for a compliance review.

According to the DOJ, the lawsuit seeks to compel Harvard to produce documents related to any consideration of race in admissions and does not allege that Harvard engaged in racial discrimination.

Trump Administration’s Actions Against Harvard

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of actions taken by the Trump administration against Harvard.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced the termination of all military training programs, fellowships, and certificate courses with the oldest institution of higher learning in the U.S.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.