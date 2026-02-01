A sitting judge and three other individuals from Detroit have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a long-term embezzlement scheme targeting incapacitated individuals.

Jerome F. Gorgon, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, announced the indictment of four Detroit residents, including a judge and a local attorney, in a major embezzlement scheme.

The accused are Nancy Williams, Avery Bradley, Andrea Bradley-Baskin and Dwight Rashad.

Wire Fraud, Money Laundering Counts

According to an official press release from the Department of Justice, the indictment charges four individuals with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Avery Bradley is charged with a count of wire fraud, while Bradley-Baskin, Bradley and Rashad face multiple money-laundering charges. Bradley-Baskin is accused of making a false statement to a federal law enforcement agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Vulnerable Victims Allegedly Exploited

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to embezzle funds from incapacitated individuals, keeping money that belonged to the individuals and their estates. They are accused of misappropriating funds from multiple wards, including using one ward's money to buy a stake in a local bar, taking more than $200,000 from a legal settlement and spending embezzled funds on personal expenses.

The charges against sitting Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin are especially serious, alleging that she sold homes belonging to vulnerable individuals in the probate system to friends and then resold them for profit.

‘No One Is Above the Law,’ Says Attorney General

Attorney General Pamela Bondi, responding to the news on X, emphasized that no one is above the law, including judges, and commended the prosecutors for filing charges in the case.

Sen. Aric Nesbitt, a Republican from the Michigan Senate, took to X to express his gratitude to the Department of Justice for addressing corruption in Michigan.

Photo courtesy: miss.cabul from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.