Trump Says Unfavorable Tariff Ruling Could Cost US 'Hundreds of Billions' Or Even 'Trillions', Warning It Would Be 'Almost Impossible' To Pay

President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. could face massive economic consequences if the Supreme Court rules against the federal government in ongoing legal challenges to its tariff policies.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said a negative ruling could force the U.S. to repay "many hundreds of billions of dollars" in tariffs already collected, with potential costs ballooning into the trillions once related investments are factored in.

Trump argued that foreign countries and companies have spent vast sums building plants, factories, and equipment in the U.S. specifically to avoid paying tariffs. If courts were to require reimbursement tied to those investments, he said, the financial fallout would be a “complete mess.”

"It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay," Trump wrote, adding that determining who should be paid, how much, and when would take years— if it could be done at all.

The president described the issue as highly complex and warned that claims that the process could be handled quickly or easily are "false" and "totally misunderstood."

"If the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, we're s*****d!" Trump wrote.

The tariff cases currently before the Supreme Court were filed by affected businesses and a coalition of 12 U.S. states, most of them led by Democratic governors and attorneys general.

All Eyes On Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court has not yet issued a ruling on the matter. Prediction market traders have been pricing in a 75% chance that the court ultimately rules in favor of Trump’s tariffs.

On the other hand, Anthony Scaramucci had predicted a 70% chance that the Supreme Court would rule to eliminate them.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Treasury has enough funds to cover any potential tariff refunds if the Supreme Court rules against Trump’s emergency tariffs, which could be distributed over several weeks or even up to a year.

Trump has previously expressed concerns about the potential economic consequences if the Supreme Court rules against his tariff policy, warning of an “economic emergency” and a significant impact on the stock market if the ruling does not go in his favor.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.