Danish Energy Giant Orsted Sues Trump Administration Citing 'Substantial Harm' Over Stalled Wind Project

Danish renewable energy giant Orsted A/S (OTC:DNNGY) has initiated legal proceedings against the Trump administration for suspending its wind project.

Revolution Wind Is 87% Complete

On Friday, the company stated that it is contesting the U.S. government’s decision to halt its Revolution Wind project, located approximately 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast.

Orsted is seeking a court injunction to counteract the suspension order, which it claims is causing “substantial harm” to the project.

Orsted’s stock, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, saw a rise of over 4% during the European trading session on Friday, following the announcement of the legal action.

“Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon, and has met the requests of, a thorough review process,” Orsted stated. The company also stated that Revolution Wind is nearing completion at about 87%, with most offshore foundations installed and 58 of 65 turbines in place. The project is on track to begin delivering affordable power in 2026 and has supported thousands of U.S. jobs, including over 1,000 union roles accounting for 2 million union work hours.

Revolution Wind is a joint venture between Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners‘ Skyborn Renewables, with both companies having already invested around $5 billion in the project.

Trump’s Offshore Wind Leases Halt Draws Criticism

The Trump administration, known for its pro-fossil fuel stance, suspended the leases for five major offshore wind projects, including Revolution Wind, on December 22. This was attributed to national security concerns raised by the Pentagon. The decision came as a significant setback for offshore wind developers, with President Donald Trump previously criticizing wind turbines as unsightly and a detriment to the economy and environment.

This decision drew criticism from industry and labor leaders. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned the move, stating that it jeopardized high-paying union jobs and hindered the nation’s clean energy progress.

