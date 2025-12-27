AARP has agreed to a $12.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleged that the senior group illegally shared members’ video-viewing data with Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms.

What Happened: The lawsuit claimed that AARP violated the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by allowing Meta’s tracking technology to gather identifying information related to videos watched on AARP.org. Despite denying any wrongdoing, AARP has agreed to the payout to conclude the litigation, which has been ongoing in a federal court in California since 2022.

Eligible claimants who filed by the Dec. 31, 2025 deadline could receive payouts estimated between $47 to $237, depending on the number of valid claims approved.

The case focuses on allegations that AARP embedded the Meta Pixel, a tracking code, on its website pages containing video content.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Dodges $8 Billion Trial With Eleventh-Hour Settlement

To be eligible for compensation, individuals must satisfy four requirements: they must have viewed video content on AARP.org between Sept. 27, 2020, and Sept. 12, 2025, while located in the United States; maintained an active Facebook account during that period; and been either an AARP member or a registered AARP.org user at the time.

Why It Matters: Under the agreement, AARP agreed to limit or discontinue the use of Meta's tracking tools on certain video pages to help prevent similar disclosures in the future.

The $12.5 million settlement fund will not be paid out in full to class members; after accounting for administrative costs, litigation expenses, service awards to class representatives, and attorneys' fees, the remaining balance will be distributed evenly among approved claimants.

Read Next

Mark Zuckerberg’s Empire in Jeopardy as Meta Faces Antitrust Battle in Court