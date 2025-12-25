Soccer Coach Beats Nike To 'Total 90' Trademark, Sparks Legal Fight Ahead Of World Cup

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is facing a trademark lawsuit that could complicate its marketing strategy ahead of the upcoming World Cup after allowing its Total 90 trademark registration to lapse in 2019.

The sportswear giant has been drawn into a legal dispute over the iconic soccer line, which remains a key part of its World Cup plans, despite the trademark having since been acquired by a third party.

Trademark Dispute

The trademark was registered in February 2022 by Hugh Bartlett, a New Orleans-based engineer and soccer coach, after Nike failed to renew it. Bartlett later contacted Nike about a potential collaboration, but the situation escalated, leading his company, Total90 LLC, to file a trademark infringement lawsuit against Nike in November.

The dispute involves Nike's registration of "TOTAL 90" and Bartlett's registration of "TOTAL90," with the single-space difference between the marks.

Although Nike initially secured a favorable court ruling after a federal judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana rejected Bartlett's motion to temporarily restrain the company from selling its Total 90 products, the ongoing dispute raises questions about whether Nike abandoned the trademark.

The preliminary injunction hearing related to the trademark infringement lawsuit is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026.

Nike and Total90 LLC did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Mixed Signals For Shares

Nike’s legal tussle comes at a crucial time for the company.

Nike announced last week that it posted second-quarter revenue of $12.43 billion, with earnings of 53 cents per share.

Despite a recent earnings beat, Nike's stock has remained under pressure amid concerns over tariffs, weakening demand in China, and a slower-than-expected turnaround, with the ongoing Total 90 trademark dispute adding another layer of uncertainty for the sportswear giant.

On the other hand, Nike's stock has seen a recent rise following a notable insider purchase by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who also serves on Nike's board. Cook bought 50,000 Nike shares worth about $2.95 million, bringing his total holdings to roughly 105,480 shares valued at around $6 million—a move widely viewed as a vote of confidence in the company's future.

Trading Metrics

Nike has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, with its 52-week trading range spanning $52.28 to $82.44.

The stock has declined 22.02% over the past 12 months.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate NIKE stock has a Value score of 57.34. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

