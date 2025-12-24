Federal Judge Dismisses Chamber Of Commerce's Lawsuit Over Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

A federal judge has dismissed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's challenge to the $100,000 fee imposed by President Donald Trump on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

H‑1B Fee Challenge Overruled

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., dismissed the challenge from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest business lobby group in the U.S. The judge said the fee was authorized under the president's broad authority to regulate immigration.

The Chamber of Commerce contended that the fee conflicted with federal immigration law and would force many companies, hospitals, and other employers to cut jobs and scale back services. However, Judge Howell, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, rejected those arguments.

Legal And Corporate Pushback On Fee

This decision comes after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the Trump administration over the $100,000 fee in October, arguing that it was illegal and violated the Immigration and Nationality Act. The fee change was also met with resistance from a group of 20 states, which initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration in December.

Meanwhile, the fee change has also sparked shareholder concerns, with a union-backed investment group pressuring companies like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) , and Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) to disclose how the new immigration policies could disrupt their operations and long-term value.

Elon Musk Urges Cautious Approach To H1-B Visa

Trump’s crackdown on the H-1 B visa has received mixed reactions from all sectors. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recognized the important role of H‑1B workers in the U.S. but urged a balanced approach to immigration. He noted that some firms misuse the H‑1B program, favoring visa holders over American workers for cost savings, yet warned that completely ending the program would be harmful.

